TEHRAN (Tasnim) Iran national football team is the highest-ranked Asian team in the FIFA ranking released on Thursday. - Sports news - Team Melli is at No. 29, while Australia is 41st, Japan sits 50th and South Korea finishes the year in 53rd place in the ranking.

Belgium ends 2018 atop FIFA's rankings with World Cup winner France at No. 2.

FIFA says Belgium is a single ranking point - 1,727 to 1,726 - ahead of a French team which won their World Cup final in Russia.

Brazil is No. 3 and World Cup runner-up Croatia is No. 4 in a mostly unchanged monthly ranking.

England and Portugal, which both qualified last month for the UEFA Nations League Final Four tournament, are Nos. 5 and 6.

Uruguay, Switzerland, Spain, and Denmark complete the top 10.

Senegal is Africa's best team at No. 23 and Mexico leads CONCACAF region teams at No. 17.