1. Murdered Scandinavian tourists' bodies leave morgue for airport

The bodies of the Norwegian and Danish tourists killed in Morocco leave Marrakesh's morgue for the airport from where they will be repatriated. Moroccan authorities said three fugitive suspects were arrested over the grisly murders.

2. US slams China for espionage

US prosecutors charged two Chinese nationals with computer hacking attacks on American government agencies and corporations, including the Navy and NASA.

3. 'Deliberate' drone flights cripple London airport

London's Gatwick Airport will face at least another 24 hours of disruption after several "deliberate" airspace violations by drones forced the travel hub to shut down on safety fears, stranding thousands of holiday travellers.

4. Kim shoots Trump dead in S. Korea art satire

A satirical installation art exhibition in Seoul shows Kim Jong Un, a smoking pistol in his hand, looking down at the dead body of Donald Trump, sprawled on a red carpet next to a metal bag overflowing with US dollars.

5. The world's largest gingerbread city

There's an entire miniature gingerbread city in Bergen, Norway. Visitors can marvel at the more than 2 000 delectable creations - including castles and churches. It's all on display until December 31, 2018.