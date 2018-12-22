TEHRAN (Tasnim) Australia head coach Graham Arnold says he is keeping a close eye on three teams in the 2019 AFC Asian Cup. - Sports news - Australia has been drawn in Group B along with Syria, Jordan and Palestine.

'We go there to win the 2019 AFC Asian Cup,' Arnold said.

'Of course there are tough teams. You saw what South Korea did to Germany (at the FIFA World Cup), knocking them out. Look at Iran and Japan. They're powerful too," he added.

'But if we give everything I believe we can win the tournament,' Arnold concluded.