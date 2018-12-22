Sat, 22 Dec 2018

Over a dozen miners killed in the methane explosion in Czech Republic

PRAGUE, Czech Republic - A disastrous methane explosion that occurred at a coal mine in the Czech Republic on Friday, ...

Investigations continue into downing of Pan Am plane, 30 years on

Most Americans were awakened to the reality of terrorism on September 11, 2001, but more than a decade earlier, a ...

Chinese government linked to massive global hacking campaign

WASHINGTION DC - Two Chinese men have been charged in a massive, years-long hacking campaign that stole personal and proprietary ...

Policy disagreements drive Jim Mattis to resign abruptly

WASHINGTON, U.S. - On Thursday, yet another high-profile departure from the Trump administration added to the already high mountain of ...

U.S. fumes over global hacking campaign, charges two Chinese hackers

WASHINGTON, U.S. - Exposing one of the most sensational cases of American intellectual property theft in recent times, the U.S. ...

North Korea refuses U.S. proposition of unilateral denuclearization

PYONGYANG, North Korea - In June this year, when the U.S. President Donald Trump held a historic first ever meeting ...

FBI seizes 15 high-profile sites offering cyberattacks-on-hire

WASHINGTON, U.S. - Websites offering sinister hacking services to help clients target a rival through a cyberattack were unmasked and ...

Another dismal day on Wall Street Friday puts end to ugly week

NEW YORK, New York - The freefall on U.S. stock markets continued to surge on Friday, with major indices falling ...

Facebook admits allowing firms access to read, delete user messages

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - Mired in a string of scandals, most related to its handling of personal user data, Facebook has ...

GSK and Pfizer, world's two largest pharmaceutical companies enter JV

LONDON, U.K. - In a deal that will lead to the creation of a medical superpower, British pharmaceuticals giant GlaxoSmithKline ...

German retailer Kaufland and consumer giant Unilever at loggerheads

NECKARSUIM, Germany  - The German grocery supermarket chain Kaufland is to ban Unilever products from the shelves of its supermarkets ...

Asian investors quit stocks, Hong Kong market however rises

TOKYO, Japan - Stocks in Asia were largely lower on Friday, but falls were not as large as those on ...

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

