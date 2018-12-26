Seoul [South Korea], December 26 (ANI): Samsung has started rolling out the newer Android Pie OS for its Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 devices sooner than it had promised.

The rollout was originally planned for January but it is now showing up on devices of users in Germany, Engadget reported.

The company is rolling out the Android Pie stable version. It is unclear if this is a gradual worldwide release, but users from Europe and parts of Asia are reporting getting the update. (ANI)