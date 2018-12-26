Wed, 26 Dec 2018

News RELEASES

Pyongyang

International

Casualties from Indonesian tsunami continue to mounts

JAKARTA, Indonesia - The search for survivors, and bodies, continued on Wednesday as the death toll from Saturday night's volcanic eruption, ...

Trump refuses to end government shutdown until wall funds agreed

WASHINGTON, U.S. - The U.S. federal government partially shutdown on Saturday following the failure to resolve a political impasse over ...

Death of Tunisian journalist who set fire to himself sparks protests

TUNIS, Tunisia:  Protests in Tunisia are escalating following the death of a Tunisian journalist on Monday. The scribe, Abderrak Zorgui, ...

Somalian Government Executes Al Shabaab Bombing Mastermind

MOGADISHU, Somalia - Al Shabaab bomber Abdikadir Abukar, who was responsible for the military car bomb attack that killed over ...

NDMA Statement On the Sudden Tsunami Attack Last Saturday

JAKARTA, Indonesia - The tsunami that swept thousands of inhabitants in Java and Sumatra on Saturday was caused by the ...

Dozens killed in attack on Afghan government building in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan - Less than a week after the security situation in Afghanistan was drawn into global focus following the ...

Business

Ofo Under Pressure From Customers Wanting Refund

BEIJING, China-- Ofo, known for providing bikes to trendy young people in China, faces a backlash among the multitude of ...

European Stocks Dive Further Down As Unrest In Economic Climate Contin

LONDON UK - Right before the start of the holidays, European shares took a downward plunge on Monday due to ...

Royal Bank of Scotland seeks German banking license

BERLIN, Germany - With the uncertainty over the terms of Britain's exit from the European Union growing, now the state-owned ...

Christmas Eve sell-off spells gloom on Wall St

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks plunged again on Christmas Eve causing major falls in all the indices, for ...

SpaceX rocket carrying U.S. military satellite takes off from Florida

FLORIDA, U.S. - Marking its first national security space mission for the U.S., SpaceX launched a rocket on Sunday, carrying ...

New Italian government measures agreed with EU passed by Senate

TEHRAN (Tasnim) - The Italian Senate on Sunday passed a revised 2019 budget agreed after a tense standoff with Brussels ...

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

