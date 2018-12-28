MUNTINLUPA, Dec. 27 (PIA)--Muntinlupa City hosted this year's 20th edition of the International Robot Olympiad (IRO), an annual gathering of robot learners and mentors from member-countries on December 14-18, with the theme "Save the Seas,"

The event was the first IRO competition to be held in the Philippines since it started in South Korea in 1999. Other countries which previously hosted the contest were China, Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, U.S. and Singapore.

Kim Jong Hwan, International Robotics Olympiad Committee president, led the opening ceremony of the four-day robotics event at the De La Salle Santiago Zobel School, Ayala Alabang.

During the event, Anthony Gabitan, president of the Philippine Robotics Team and Data Science and Technology Corporation expressed his utmost appreciation to the city Government of Muntinlupa led by Mayor Jaime Fresnedi for hosting the IRO, and for his support in raising the flag of the Philippines in the world of robotics.

"I envision that each student in the Philippines will become a productive innovator and inventor that will put Philippines in the center of global progress," Gabitan said.

Other officials who joined the IRO launch were Muntinlupa Deputy Administrator RJ Smith, DLSZ President Br. Bernard S. Oca FSC, and members of IRO Technical Working Group.

Over 700 students from the countries of Bangladesh, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, and Uzbekistan competed in the IRO. The contingents were divided into two groups: Junior Division for kids 12 and below; and Challenge Division for kids 13 up to 19 years old.

Out of the 20 robot game categories, the Philippine delegation garnered 76 medals topped by 3 Golds in Humanoid Archery, 3 Silver, 13 Bronze, 35 Technical Medals and 24 High Commended Awards. (PIA-NCR)