Fri, 28 Dec 2018

Pyongyang

International

Trump: Workers not paid due to government shutdown are Democrats

WASHINGTON, U.S. - In a bizarre claim that has caused bipartisan shock in Washington, the U.S. President Donald Trump has ...

Miffed at Trump's surprise visit, Iraqi lawmakers demand U.S. withdraw

BAGHDAD, Iraq - The U.S. President Donald Trump's surprise visit to Iraq on Wednesday, where he met and interacted with ...

Venezuela's Carabobo region rocked by 5.6 magnitude earthquake

CARABOBO, Venezuela - The northern coast of Venezuela was jolted by a powerful magnitude 5.6 earthquake on Thursday. According to ...

Ireland ups contributions to World Food Programme and FAO

DUBLIN, Ireland - €21.87m million in government funding is to be provided to two UN agencies, the World Food Programme ...

Indonesia Tsunami: Flights Rerouted as Volcano Alert Raised

LAMPUNG, Indonesia - All flights around Indonesia’s Anak Krakatau volcano have been rerouted and a 5km exclusion zone has been imposed ...

Explosion near church in central Athens injures two, including cop

ATHENS, Greece - The police in central Athens were on high alert on Thursday after receiving information about a suspicious ...

Buyers eventually gain upper hand on Wall Street after volatile day

NEW YORK, New York - A day after making historical gains, Wall Street plummeted again, resuming its downward spiral which has ...

20-year Old British Cruise Ship Entertainer Arron Hough Missing

AGUADILLA, Puerto Rico - A British cruise ship entertainer has been reported missing after going overboard on Christmas day. According ...

Wall Street in dramatic rebound, Dow Jones makes historic one day gain

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks soared on Wednesday, rebounding after eight days of relentless losses which saw most ...

US Treasury Secretary Receives Confidence of US President

WASHINGTON, United States - On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump gave the floor to US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin even ...

German Industries View Trump & Brexit as Two Big Threats to Economy

BERLIN, Germany - German businesses expressed in a survey conducted by Reuters that the two biggest risks to the country’s ...

Thailand Announces Legalization of Medical Marijuana

BANGKOK, Thailand - Thailand’s 80-year ban on marijuana was finally lifted on Tuesday as the government has finally allowed the ...

Incredibles 2

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

