Sat, 29 Dec 2018

News RELEASES

Pyongyang

International

Egypt tourist bus carrying Vietnamese tourists bombed, two killed

CAIRO, Egypt - In a shocking incident, a tourist bus carrying Vietnamese tourists was struck by a roadside bomb in ...

Tesla registers financial leasing company in China

SHANGHAI, China - In a bid to speed up plans to expand its operations in China, the U.S. electric carmaker ...

Trump: Workers not paid due to government shutdown are Democrats

WASHINGTON, U.S. - In a bizarre claim that has caused bipartisan shock in Washington, the U.S. President Donald Trump has ...

Miffed at Trump's surprise visit, Iraqi lawmakers demand U.S. withdraw

BAGHDAD, Iraq - The U.S. President Donald Trump's surprise visit to Iraq on Wednesday, where he met and interacted with ...

Venezuela's Carabobo region rocked by 5.6 magnitude earthquake

CARABOBO, Venezuela - The northern coast of Venezuela was jolted by a powerful magnitude 5.6 earthquake on Thursday. According to ...

Ireland ups contributions to World Food Programme and FAO

DUBLIN, Ireland - €21.87m million in government funding is to be provided to two UN agencies, the World Food Programme ...

Business

Aquaman earns $11.2 million form 4,125 theaters in North America

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - After earning $11.2 million from 4,125 theaters in North America during its opening and earning $22 million ...

Instagram apologizes after random trial of horizontal scrolling

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - An accidental roll-out of a horizontal scrolling update by Instagram caused intense backlash on Thursday, forcing the ...

Australian All Ords leads Asian stock markets higher

TOKYO, Japan - Asian stock markets rallied on Friday, taking their cue from Wall Street which finished with modest gains, ...

SEC to receive $135 million from major bank as part of settlement deal

WASHINGTON DC - The Securities and Exchange Commission has reached a deal with JPMorgan Chase Bank which will see the bank ...

Prison officer in Central West facility faces charges over tobacco

WELLINGTON, Central West, NSW, Australia - A NSW Corrective Services officer has been charged with bringing contraband into a correction ...

Incredibles 2

