Auckland [New Zealand], Dec 31 (ANI): Fireworks lit up the night sky in Auckland as it became one of the first places in the world to welcome the New Year.

With the help of multi-coloured fireworks, millions of people enthusiastically ushered in 2019 in New Zealand. As the clock struck 12, there was annual fireworks display from the Sky Tower.

Australia also ringed in 2019 with spectacular fireworks display on the Sydney Harbour Bridge. According to news.com.au, thunderstorms lashed the city and drenched New Year's Eve crowds. However, the weather cleared enough for the fireworks to light up the Harbour at midnight.

Even North Korea stepped into the New Year with style as the people waved goodbye to 2018 with stunning fireworks.

