Wed, 09 Jan 2019

News RELEASES

Pyongyang

International

Varadkar meeting with Irish troops on African tour

DUBLIN, Ireland - Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is visiting Mali in western Africa, and Ethiopia in the Horn of Africa this ...

World Bank faces abrupt mid-term change in leadership

  WA ...

U.S. drone strikes kill 4 civilians in northern Afghanistan

ANKARA, Turkey - U.S. airstrikes have killed at least 4 civilians in Afghanistan. The strikes took place on Monday, according ...

No comparison between Obama and Trump on Middle East

On Jan. 6, National Security Advisor John Bolton walked back President Donald Trump’s announcement that the U.S. would quickly withdraw ...

300 Brazilian Troops Enter Fortaleza to Halt Criminal Gang Attacks

FORTALEZA, Brazil - After the inauguration of Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, troops were sent to the fifth biggest city of ...

New Saudi Regulation Urges Courts to Confirm Divorce By Text

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia - According to a report from Bloomberg, Saudi Arabian courts have declared a new regulation that will ...

Business

Wall Street remains upbeat as U.S.-China trade talks continue

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rose again Tuesday, extending a rally which began on Friday. Buying seems to ...

3rd runway will open Britain up to emerging Asian and American markets

LONDON, UK - Public consultation began on Tuesday for the proposed expansion of Heathrow, the UK's busiest and only hub ...

Little movements on Asian stock markets Tuesday

SYDNEY, Australia - Stock markets in Asia were mixed on Tuesday, a day after posting strong gains on the back ...

U.S. stocks end higher Monday, but off earlier highs

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks continued their rally on Monday, however gains were pared back late in the ...

Institute for Supply Management report for December lowest since July

WASHINGTON DC - Economic data released on Monday shows a softening in U.S. services sector activity but not to a ...

Government Presented with Proposal to Slash 4 Zeroes From Rial

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - According to a report by the Iranian state news agency IRNA on Sunday, Iran’s Central ...

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

