Seoul [South Korea], Jan 10 (ANI): North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who was in China for a state visit, reaffirmed his commitment to the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

Citing Xinhua, Yonhap reported that Kim Jong-un during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing on Tuesday vowed to have productive talks during his second summit with United States President Donald Trump.

"The Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) will continue sticking to the stance of denuclearization and resolving the Korean Peninsula issue through dialogue and consultation, and make efforts for the second summit between DPRK and U.S. leaders to achieve results that will be welcomed by the international community," Xinhua quoted Kim as saying during talks with Xi.

The North Korean leader was in China for a four-day state visit, marking his fourth visit to the South-Asian nation in about 10 months. (ANI)