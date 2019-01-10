Thu, 10 Jan 2019

Pyongyang

International

China protests after U.S. sails warship in disputed South China Sea

BEIJING, China - Even as the U.S. and China remained locked in talks over de-escalation of the ongoing trade war ...

Taliban delivers a blow to U.S. Afghan peace efforts, talks cancelled

KABUL, Afghanistan - The Taliban delivered a blow to U.S. peace efforts in Afghanistan after cancelling talks with U.S. officials ...

Varadkar meeting with Irish troops on African tour

DUBLIN, Ireland - Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is visiting Mali in western Africa, and Ethiopia in the Horn of Africa this ...

Gunmen open fire inside crowded Mexican bar, killing seven

MEXICO CITY, Mexico - In yet another violent attack in a Mexican city that is popular with tourists, seven people ...

Powerful magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Indonesia’s Moluccas islands

JAKARTA, Indonesia - Merely days after suffering a deadly disaster that killed hundreds of people, Indonesia was struck by a ...

SA Transport minister wants expedited investigation of railways

PRETORIA, South Africa -Transport Minister Blade Nzimande has demanded an explanation from the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) ...

Business

Wall Street rises again, for fourth straight day

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks continued their rally on Wednesday, taking the major indices into their fourth day ...

Apple Slashes January-March Quarter Planned Production for New iPhones

TOKYO, Japan - Apple Inc. has reduced its first-quarter planned production for three of its new models by 10%, according ...

World Bank Warns Trade War Between World’s Two Largest Economic Powers

WASHINGTON DC, United States -The World Bank has warned that the trade war between the U.S. and China, which have ...

Institute for Supply Management report for December lowest since July

WASHINGTON DC - Economic data released on Monday shows a softening in U.S. services sector activity but not to a ...

U.S. stocks end higher Monday, but off earlier highs

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks continued their rally on Monday, however gains were pared back late in the ...

Little movements on Asian stock markets Tuesday

SYDNEY, Australia - Stock markets in Asia were mixed on Tuesday, a day after posting strong gains on the back ...

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

