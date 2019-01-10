Thu, 10 Jan 2019

Pyongyang

International

U.S. president storms out of meeting with Democrat leaders

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump stormed out of a meeting Wednesday with Democrat leaders over the proposed sourhern border ...

Kevin Spacey trial to resume 4 March

NANTUCKET, Massachusetts - Actor Kevin Spacey moved from the defense to the offense in a Nantucket courtroom on Monday. Under ...

Taliban delivers a blow to U.S. Afghan peace efforts, talks cancelled

KABUL, Afghanistan - The Taliban delivered a blow to U.S. peace efforts in Afghanistan after cancelling talks with U.S. officials ...

Gunmen open fire inside crowded Mexican bar, killing seven

MEXICO CITY, Mexico - In yet another violent attack in a Mexican city that is popular with tourists, seven people ...

China protests after U.S. sails warship in disputed South China Sea

BEIJING, China - Even as the U.S. and China remained locked in talks over de-escalation of the ongoing trade war ...

Powerful magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes Indonesia’s Moluccas islands

JAKARTA, Indonesia - Merely days after suffering a deadly disaster that killed hundreds of people, Indonesia was struck by a ...

Business

David O'Sullivan status as EU envoy upgraded after outcry

BRUSSELS, Belgium - The European Union is bristling over its recent diplomatic downgrade by the United States, which was down ...

Wall Street rises again, for fourth straight day

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks continued their rally on Wednesday, taking the major indices into their fourth day ...

Stocks in Asia make strong gains

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia took their cue from Wall Street Wednesday and rose across the board. After 3 ...

Wall Street remains upbeat as U.S.-China trade talks continue

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks rose again Tuesday, extending a rally which began on Friday. Buying seems to ...

3rd runway will open Britain up to emerging Asian and American markets

LONDON, UK - Public consultation began on Tuesday for the proposed expansion of Heathrow, the UK's busiest and only hub ...

Little movements on Asian stock markets Tuesday

SYDNEY, Australia - Stock markets in Asia were mixed on Tuesday, a day after posting strong gains on the back ...

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

