Sat, 12 Jan 2019

News RELEASES

Pyongyang

International

Section
Two new charges filed against former Nissan chairman

TOKYO, Japan - The 64-year-old former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, who has been detained since November 2018, has now been ...

Hundreds of flights cancelled as German airport security staff strike

BERLIN, Germany - With the security staff at German airports staging a strike as part of a pay dispute, several ...

Chinese Huawei employee arrested over spying allegations in Poland

WARSAW, Poland - A Chinese employee of the telecoms equipment maker Huawei and a Polish national involved in cyber activities ...

Drone attack on government base in Yemen kills soldiers

ADEN, Yemen - A strategic attack targeted the Saudi Arabia-led coalition that has been backing the Yemeni government in the ...

Despite decriminalisation, Indian army will not recruit LGBT people

NEW DELHI, India - The Indian Army is a "conservative" force and adultery and homosexuality are "not acceptable," Army Chief ...

Dozens of air crew stood down at Pakistan International Airlines

KARACHI, Pakistan - Debt-laden PIA, Pakistan's national carrier has lost more than eighty members of its air crews. A large ...

Business

Section
U.S. stocks end 5-days winning streak with minor losses

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks took a breather on Friday after five straight days of gains, but losses ...

SCL Elections fails to comply with ICO legal notice, slapped with fine

LONDON, U.K. - After failing to comply with a legal notice issued by the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), the parent ...

Amazon acquires Israeli cloud computing firm CloudEndure

TEL AVIV, Israel - After days of rumors, an Israeli startup called CloudEndure has finally confirmed its acquisition on Twitter. ...

EU Commission launches probe into Nike's Dutch tax status

BRUSSELS, Belgium - The European Commission, which oversees competition policy in the 28-member European Union, has announced an investigation into ...

Bourses in Asia finish week mostly stronger

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were mostly higher on Friday, although the Australian market went against the trend. Latching ...

22% fall in sugar last year propels lower global food prices

ROME, Italy - Global food prices dropped 3.5% last year according to a UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) report ...

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

