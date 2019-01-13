Sun, 13 Jan 2019

Pyongyang

International

Three people, including two firefighters killed in Paris explosion

PARIS, France - Three people, including two firefighters were killed and dozens suffered injuries in a powerful explosion that tore ...

U.S.-led coalition begins withdrawing troops from Syria

WASHINGTON, U.S. - A spokesperson for the U.S.-led coalition fighting the Islamic State militant group (ISIS) in Syria has confirmed ...

Two new charges filed against former Nissan chairman

TOKYO, Japan - The 64-year-old former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, who has been detained since November 2018, has now been ...

Hundreds of flights cancelled as German airport security staff strike

BERLIN, Germany - With the security staff at German airports staging a strike as part of a pay dispute, several ...

Chinese Huawei employee arrested over spying allegations in Poland

WARSAW, Poland - A Chinese employee of the telecoms equipment maker Huawei and a Polish national involved in cyber activities ...

Drone attack on government base in Yemen kills soldiers

ADEN, Yemen - A strategic attack targeted the Saudi Arabia-led coalition that has been backing the Yemeni government in the ...

Business

SpaceX decides to layoff about 10 percent of its workforce

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - The U.S.-based rocket company owned by Elon Musk, SpaceX has announced its plans to layoff 10 percent ...

Top Nissan executive resigns amid Ghosn probe

TOKYO, Japan - Nissan’s chief performance officer and head of its China operations, Jose Munoz has announced his decision to ...

Alphabet slapped with lawsuit over sexual misconduct policy

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - Alphabet, which owns the world's biggest search engine site has landed itself in legal jeopardy over the ...

U.S. stocks end 5-days winning streak with minor losses

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks took a breather on Friday after five straight days of gains, but losses ...

SCL Elections fails to comply with ICO legal notice, slapped with fine

LONDON, U.K. - After failing to comply with a legal notice issued by the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), the parent ...

Amazon acquires Israeli cloud computing firm CloudEndure

TEL AVIV, Israel - After days of rumors, an Israeli startup called CloudEndure has finally confirmed its acquisition on Twitter. ...

Movie Review

Vox Lux

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

