Wed, 16 Jan 2019

Up to 80% of youth in U.S. detention centers re-offend in 3 years

Children under 12 will no longer be treated as criminals in the state of California when they break the law, ...

Black box from Lion Air flight that crashed off Jakarta recovered

JAKARTA, Indonesia - Months after the tragic Lion Air flight crash, that left 189 people dead on October 29, 2018, ...

Personal data of over 202 million Chinese users exposed online

BEIJING, China - A database containing the personal data of over 202 million Chinese citizens was exposed online in what ...

WhatsApp testing new feature requiring fingerprint authentication

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - In a bid to protect user conversations further, the popular messaging app WhatsApp has reportedly been working ...

Parts of Europe witness worst winter in 30 years, death toll rises

VIENNA, Austria - This week, heavy snowfall from the worst winter in over 30 years battered parts of Europe, causing ...

Dozens killed after fire engulfs rehab clinic in Ecuador

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador - In a tragic incident that occurred on Saturday, a deadly blaze swept through a drug rehabilitation centre ...

Despite Trump tariffs, trade deficit with China now highest on record

BEIJING, China - The introduction of trade tariffs on Chinese-manufactured goods by the Trump administration has done little to address ...

Asian stock markets on the boil as confidence returns

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia rose on Tuesday as investors bet the Chinese government would inject some stimulus into ...

Newmont Mining to buy Goldcorp in deal worth $10 billion

COLORADO, U.S. - In what has become the second high-profile merger in the mining industry in less than 12 months, ...

Indonesia unveils new tax rules for eCommerce firms, sellers

JAKARTA, Indonesia - With the number of smartphone users surging in Indonesia and the country's middle-class income recording a rise, ...

Wall Street opens week with moderates losses

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday, although the selling was well contained. A sharp drop ...

Deadly coal mine accident in China's Shaanxi province kills 21 miners

BEIJING, China - In what is being dubbed as the deadliest mining accident in China this year, 21 miners were ...

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

