Tue, 22 Jan 2019

News RELEASES

Pyongyang

International

U.S. president and vice president pay tribute to Martin Luther King

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump made an unscheduled visit to the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington on Monday, ...

Israel to shut down Palestinian schools in East Jerusalem

JERUSALEM - Israel has announced it will close all UNRWA schools in East Jerusalem and replace them with Israeli-run schools. ...

10 'Blue Helmets' killed in West Africa

BAMAKO, Mali - Ten United Nation peacekeepers have been killed in what the UN has described as a 'terrorist attack,' ...

U.S. president 'looking forward' to meeting Kim Jong-un again

WASHINGTON DC - Following news that a second summit is planned between the leaders of the United States with North ...

Powerful earthquake rattles Chile, causing damage, killing two

COQUIMBO, Chile - The U.S. Geological Survey said that the coast of north-central Chile was struck by a powerful magnitude ...

4 boys aged twelve to 14 facing kidnapping, rape charges

NEWARK, New Castle County, Delaware - Four children  aged 12 to 14 are facing serious charges after the alleged abudction and ...

Business

Championing a cause in marketing can cause side effects

Gillette has launched a new marketing campaign, “The Best Men Can Be,” with an ad that has gone viral. The ...

NFL announces international schedule for 2019

NEW YORK CITY, New York - The National Football League has announced the matchups for its five 2019 international regular-season ...

Stocks in Europe little changed as May rules out second referendum

LONDON, UK - European stocks were mixed but little changed on Monday, in advance of a crucial speech by British ...

Social media giant to recuit additional 1,000 employees this year

DUBLIN, Ireland - Facebook has cemented its support for Ireland as its international base with an announcement that it is ...

JPMorgan sees mixed earnings results ahead

NEW YORK, New York - The government shutdown has now entered its fifth week, with key data releases such as ...

Markets in Asia upbeat after China data release

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia remained upbeat on Monday despite release of a report saying the Chinese economy fell ...

Movie Review

Lion [Blu-Ray]

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

