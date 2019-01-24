Thu, 24 Jan 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
-6
Pyongyang

International

Section
Trump: Maduro government illegitimate, names his own interim president

  WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump, in a shock move, has formally recognized the head of the Venezuela ...

Trump says he will honor invitation by Pelosi to address nation

  WASHINGTO DC - U.S. President Donald Trump has swept aside security concerns about the upcoming State of the Union ...

Syrian government wants UN to rein Israel in

DAMASCUS, Syria - Just as the Syrian War is at a dying stage, Israel has stepped up its engagement prolonging ...

New Israeli airport named after astronaut Ilan Ramon

  RAMON, Israel - The long-awaited new international airport in the south of Israel opened on Monday. Costing $455 million, ...

Taliban launches assault on Afghan military base after day-long attack

KABUL, Afghanistan - Taliban insurgents launched a series of attacks across Afghanistan over the weekend, killing more than 50 people ...

U.S. airstrikes kill dozens of Al Shabaab militants in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia - An extremist attack at a luxury hotel complex in Kenya's Nairobi last week was claimed by the ...

Business

Section
Dubai Crown Prince signs historic agreement at Davos

DAVOS, Switzerland - The World Economic Forum has selected Dubai as the location for its first affiliate research centre for ...

Stock markets in Asia ignore overnight falls in U.S.

  SYDNEY, Australia - Asian markets virtually ignored the sharp falls on Wall Street overnight, with the major indices trading ...

EU retailers dependence on Mastercard a breach of antitrust rules

  BRUSSELS, Belgium - The European Commission has fined financial service group Mastercard €570.6 million ($647 million) for breaching antitrust ...

Philippine financial service firm, Cebuana Lhuillier flags data breach

  MANILA, Philippines - Philippines' largest non-bank financial service provider, Cebuana Lhuillier has revealed details of a massive data breach, ...

Championing a cause in marketing can cause side effects

Gillette has launched a new marketing campaign, “The Best Men Can Be,” with an ad that has gone viral. The ...

NFL announces international schedule for 2019

NEW YORK CITY, New York - The National Football League has announced the matchups for its five 2019 international regular-season ...

Movie Review

Dunkirk

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

Read More