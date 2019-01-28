Seoul [South Korea], Jan 28 (ANI): The UN Security Council has granted a sanctions exemption for an inter-Korean project at the Arrowhead Ridge in the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ).

The project will carry out excavations at the DMZ, under last year's military accord between North Korea and South Korea which aims at reducing tensions, preventing accidental clashes and building trust, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The consensus for the exemption was reached during a working-group meeting, through video conferencing, between South Korea and the USA on January 17.

The inter-Korean military accord, signed in 2018, includes a set of confidence-building measures which encompass setting up buffer zones and disarming the Joint Security Area amongst other things.

The latest development comes amid renewed resolve from North Korea and USA's side to improve relations and work towards the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

The second US-North Korea summit, between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and US President Donald Trump, may take place in late February, according to The White House. (ANI)