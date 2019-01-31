Thu, 31 Jan 2019

Canadian, U.S. fighter jets intercept two Russian bombers near Alaska

COLORADO, U.S. - The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has revealed details of an incident involving two Russian bombers ...

Killer tornado rips through Cuba, killing four, injuring 195

HAVANA, Cuba - The Cuban capital, Havana is being ravaged by a killer tornado, which has brought heavy rain and ...

Gas leak causes explosion in The Hague leaves ten injured

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - Ten people suffered injuries in a huge explosion caused by a presumed gas leak in The ...

Heavy rains batter south eastern Peru, killing 15 during wedding party

ABANCAY, Peru - After being battered by heavy rains for five days now, a deadly mudslide in Peru led to ...

Toronto serial killer to be sentenced next month

OTTAWA, Canada - A man in Canada has surprised prosecutors by pleading guilty to a string of murders and avoiding ...

Mahmoud Abbas to form new Palestinian government

RAMALLAH, Palestinian territories - The government of Palestinian Prime Minister Rami al-Hamdallah has given notice it intends to quit. The ...

Dubai Airport remains the world's busiest: 89.1mn passengers handled

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates - Despite missing its own projected figures, the Dubai International Airport still managed to retain the ...

Online leaks expose HIV status of thousands of Singaporeans

SINGAPORE - In what became the second major leak of private health information of people in Singapore, authorities confirmed that ...

Tesco's plans to trim fresh food counters to lead to major job losses

LONDON, U.K. - The biggest supermarket in the U.K., Tesco is set to implement its aggressive cost-cutting strategy, which is ...

Amazon's virtual fitting room designed to dress shoppers

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - In a bid to take the online shopping experience for its customers to the next level, Amazon ...

Dow advances, S&P and Nasdaq retreat Tuesday

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were listless on Tuesday with the Dow Jones making a little ground, while ...

Woodbridge group hit with $1 billion settlement

WASHINGTON DC -  A Federal court in Florida has ordered the Woodbridge Group of Companies and its former owner to ...

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

