Sat, 02 Feb 2019

Pyongyang

International

Trump signals new treat with Russia possible, after scrapping INF pact

WASHINGTON DC - The United States on Friday triggered  the suspension of its Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Russia. President ...

Many youths in Myanmar injured after police get involved in fight

At least 18 people were injured in central Myanmar on Friday when police fired rubber bullets on a crowd to ...

Nicolas Maduro to be removed by force, but not for now

It would be reasonable to expect the worst for Nicolás Maduro, Venezuela’s embattled president. Two weeks after Maduro’s re-inauguration , ...

European countries rated as least corrupt in global index for 2018

BERLIN, Germany - An annual survey released by the Berlin-based global think tank, Transparency International has ranked Syria and Somalia ...

Nissan executives plotting to halt Renault merger: Carlos Ghosn

TOKYO, Japan - The former Nissan chairman, Carlos Ghosn, who was arrested on financial misconduct charges in November last year, ...

Facebook expose stuns: Teens paid for personal device data

CALIFORNIA, U.S. - A shocking expose about the data mining schemes used by the world's largest social media site, Facebook ...

Business

U.S. has massive 304,000 new hirings in January, only 165,000 expected

WASHINGTON DC - The White House was delighted with the employment figures for January announced on Friday. The Bureau of ...

Strong employment boost U.S. stocks although tech shares sag

NEW YORK, New York - Industrial stocks continued higher in the United States on Friday, while the tech sector eased ...

Equity markets in Asia little changed, dollar remains under pressure

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were little changed on Friday as investors took a breather. The U.S. dollar continued ...

Carmakers halt plants temporarily to ease demand on utility services

DETROIT, Michigan - General Motors has stopped manufacturing at its plants in Michigan after receiving a request by Consumers Energy, a division ...

Global stocks end day in neutral territory

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks in the United States and around the world were decidely mixed on Thursday with ...

Bye-bye Barcelona: Uber suspends service after new regulation

BARCELONA, Spain - Following the implementation of new regulations that impact the vehicle for hire (VTC) sector in Barcelona, the ...

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

