Tue, 05 Feb 2019

Pyongyang

International

900,000 Rohingya refugees at risk of monsoons, cyclones

COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh, Feb 4 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - In hotels and restaurants near the beach at Cox's Bazar in ...

Julian Edelman awarded Super Bowl LIII Most Valuable Player

ATLANTA, Georgia - Tom Brady led a fourth-quarter touchdown drive to lift New England over the Los Angeles Rams in ...

U.S. says it could intervene militarily in Venezuela

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump says the United States could intervene militarily in politically-troubled Venezuela. Trump has backed opposition leader ...

World subjected to bitter cold and soaring heatwaves last month

GENEVA, Switzerland - January was a "month of extremes," according to the World Meteorological Organization assessment which was published on ...

Egyptian airstrike kills 8, destroys arms cache

CAIRO, Egypt - The Egyptian air force has carried out an airstrike in Libya which has killed 8 militants. Colonel ...

U.S. working against disarmament says Putin, Russia out of INF treaty

MOSCOW, Russia - Following the decision by the United States to suspend the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty it has with Russia, ...

Business

Dow jumps 175 points on back of gains in tech sector

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were stronger across the board on Monday as investors weighed into tech stocks ...

Oil prices heading higher this year, to average $75 a barrel

LONDON UK - Oil prices are heading higher this year, according to a report published by Fitch Solutions. In the ...

Investors in Asia push stocks higher

SYDNEY, Australia - Asian equity markets were in positive territory on Monday, while the U.S. dollar was correcting higher. At ...

Chinese investment in U.S. tech firms declining

SAN FRANCISCO/HONG KONG - The trade dispute between the U.S. and China is disrupting Silicon Valley. What had been a ...

$9 billion being spent in Egypt to develop oil refineries

CAIRO, Egypt - The Egyptian government on Saturday unveiled plans for investments of billions of dollars in the country's oil ...

General Motors to invest more to restore profitability in Brazil

SAO PAULO, Brazil - General Motors has surprised with a statement on the weekend that it intends to invest billions ...

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

