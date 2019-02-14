The Pentagon's lead intelligence agency warned that Russia and China are building technologies that will soon threaten U.S. dominance in space.

The Defense Intelligence Agency issued the warning in a report published February 11.

The agency, which the Defense Department's in-house intelligence operation, warned that lasers that could damage U.S. satellites were of particular concern.

The agency said both Moscow and Beijing have developed space-based surveillance and reconnaissance technologies.

Both nations 'are developing a variety of means to exploit perceived U.S. reliance on space-based systems and challenge the U.S. position in space,' the report said.

Russian doctrine involves employing ground, air, and space-based systems to target an adversarys satellites, with attacks ranging from temporary jamming or sensor blinding to destruction of enemy spacecraft and supporting infrastructure, it said.

The report said China is second to the United States in terms of the number of operational satellites deployed, followed by Russia, which it said had more 140 in various orbits.

Iran and North Korea have also demonstrated jamming capabilities in space, the agency said.

RFE/RL

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 25 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established.

webteam@rferl.org LIKE FOLLOW Subscribe via RSS

Copyright (c) 2018. RFE/RL, Inc. Republished with the permission of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, 1201 Connecticut Ave NW, Ste 400, Washington DC 20036