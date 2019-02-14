By Ani

Tokyo [Japan], Feb 12 (ANI): Yoo Sung Yeub, a resident of South Korea received the first prize of Washoku World Challenge, a cooking contest in which Japanese chefs across the world compete and showcase art in creating quintessential Japanese food. The contest is organised by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries of Japan in Tokyo.

after receiving the first prize, Yeub said, "I am so glad to receive the 1st prize. Thanks to this competition, my motivation for Washoku has boosted up. I am sure that I will keep on working harder. This contest has now such an important impact in the food industry as the number of internationa

l Washoku chefs are soaring every year."

This year marked the 6th season of the contest that stressed on

"IRODORI", a Japanese term which means colouration and focuses on the sense of sight. The Ministry had invited six finalist chefs from five worldwide cities such as Paris, New York, Los Angeles, Bangkok, and Osaka to participate in the finale and to represent dishes based on the theme.

Speaking about the contest, Kyoko Nishi, an official from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries of Japan said, "this contest is becoming one of the most important events for chefs. This experience also gives great influence to their career and work in terms of motivation, thought of hospitality when they go back to their country. Beautiful works from six wonderful chefs are finally moving to the examination stage. Each work has a variety of original colours and balance.

