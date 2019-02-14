Seoul [South Korea], Feb 13 (ANI): South Korea will be holding a meeting with the United States in Poland on Thursday regarding preparations for the second US-North Korea summit, which is slated to take place in Vietnam on February 27 and 28.

Seoul's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha is scheduled to meet with US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on the sidelines of an international ministerial meeting on February 14, reports Yonhap News Agency.

"Reviewing the North Korea-U.S. summit preparation process will be the most important agenda item," she put forth.

Views will be exchanged on the outcomes of the first preparatory meeting held between Pyongyang and Washington in the North Korean capital last week during Thursday's meeting.

However, the Foreign Minister was tight-lipped about the second round of preparatory talks between North Korea and USA in the run-up to the Hanoi summit, which is expected to take place sometime next week.

"I think it's right for the U.S. to announce the schedule. (The USA and North Korea) are in close consultations," she outlined.

The United States and North Korea are expected to discuss the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula during the second summit, which is being held in February-end this year following last year's meeting in Singapore's Sentosa Island. Expectations are high from the Vietnam meeting, as both the sides will be meeting after a long-drawn impasse. (ANI)