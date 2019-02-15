New Delhi [lndia], Feb 15 (ANI): Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday extended his support to India following the Pulwama terror attack that claimed lives of 40 CRPF personnel on Thursday.

"To my dear friend, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, we stand with you, the security forces and the people of India following this heinous terrorist attack. We send our condolences to the families of the victims," Netanyahu tweeted.

Ambassador of Dominican Republic, Hans Dannenberg Castellanos also condemned the attack stating that there is no justification for such act of violence.

"On behalf of the diplomatic corps accredited in India we would like to express our deepest sympathy to the govt of India and people of India as well as the families of the victims of this horrendous attack," he said.

Extending his support, Castellanos said, "We firmly stand with the Government of India in their fight against terrorism. We are supporting India as our government is making strong statements not only in Delhi through our missions but also in United Nations and other international bodies."

South Korea also came forward to convey condolences to Indian government following the terror attack on the security forces convoy.

In a press release, South Korea said: "It is the ROK Government's firm position that terrorism is a crime against humanity that cannot be justified under any circumstances and must be eradicated. ROK government will continue to actively work with the international community to eradicate terrorism."

Several other countries have also extended support to India following the act of terrorism.

A CRPF convoy, while moving from Jammu to Srinagar, was attacked by a suicide bomber in Lethpora area on the national highway at around 3.15 pm on Thursday.

Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)