New Delhi [India], Feb 15 (ANI): International community has extended support to India following the dreaded Pulwama terror attack which claimed the lives of nearly 40 CRPF personnel in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir.

The United Nations on Thursday (local time) strongly condemned the terrorist attack. "We strongly condemn today's attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama. We express our deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people and the Government of India. We wish a speedy recovery to injured and call for those behind the attack to be brought to justice," the UN said in a statement.

US envoy to India, Kenneth Juster tweeted:

"U.S. Mission in India strongly condemns today's terrorist attack in J

K. We send our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. The United States stands alongside India in confronting terror and defeating it.

"

The United States, in fact, has called on Pakistan to cease providing a safe haven and support to terrorist organisations in the wake of the deadliest attack.

Russia condemned the attack and denounced terrorism in all its forms and manifestation.

Embassy of the Russian Federation tweeted,

"We denounce terrorism in all its forms

reiterate the need to combat these inhuman acts with decisive

collective response without any double standards. We express condolences to families of the deceased

wish a speedy recovery to injured.

"

French Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian termed the Pulwama attack as vile.

"I condemn in the strongest terms the vile attack that has just struck India. I express my condolences to the families of fallen soldiers and my deep solidarity with the Government and people of India. France has always been and will always be alongside India in the fight against terrorism in all

its forms. I call on each state to effectively combat terrorist networks and their funding channels and to prevent the cross-border movement of terrorist groups, such as Jaish-e-Mohamed, who has claimed responsibility for this attack," Drian wrote.

Several other countries including Canada, Germany, Saudi Arabia and UAE, have also condemned the ghastly attack.

"Germany condemns terrorism in all forms. We are gravely shocked and deeply saddened. Our thoughts are with the families of the victims. Germany stands with its strategic partner India," Jasper Wieck, Charge d'Affaires of the German Embassy in India told ANI on Friday.

Condemning the ghastly attack, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express solidarity against terrorism.

"I resolutely condemn the vicious terrorist attack carried out yesterday in Pulwama of Jammu and Kashmir. On behalf of the Japanese government and people, I would like to extend my sincere condolences to those who lost their lives and their bereaved families, and express my heartfelt sympathy to those who were injured. I express my heartfelt solidarity to the people of India in the process of overcoming this difficult time. Such act of terrorism cannot be justified for any reason. Japan is firmly committed to combatting terrorism in cooperation with India and the international community," he wrote.

Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu also extended his support to India and tweeted, "To my dear friend, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, we stand with you, the security forces and the people of India following this heinous terrorist attack. We send our condolences to the families of the victims."

Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid reached out with his tweet:

"Strongly condemn the suicide terrorist attack on the convoy carrying Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir today. I extend my prayers and condolences to the bereaved families of the dead and injured."

South Korea also came forward to convey condolences to the Indian government. In a press release, South Korea said: "It is the ROK Government's firm position that terrorism is a crime against humanity that cannot be justified under any circumstances and must be eradicated. ROK government will continue to actively work with the international community to eradicate terrorism."

"The Maldives is fully committed to the fight against terrorism and will continue to work closely with India, and the international community in eliminating this global menace,

" Foreign Minister of Maldives Abdulla Shahid said.

Expressing solidarity with the victims' families and people and Government of India, Bhutan Foreign Minister Tandi Dorji tweeted,

"Shocked

saddened to hear of the terror attack in Kashmir. We strongly condemn this heinous attack

express our solidarity with families of victims,

people

Govt of India. Hope perpetrators will be brought to justice.

"

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli spoke to Modi and expressed his condolences, concern and condemnation over the attack.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe also expressed his condolences and condemned the attack.

"I strongly condemn the brutal terrorist attack in Kashmir's Pulwama district the worst ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since 1989. I express my condolences to @narendramodi and the families of police officers who lost their lives," Wickremesinghe tweeted.

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi wrote to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Friday to condemn the terror attack.

He also expressed deep sympathy to families of the victims and injured.

"Chinese State Councilor

FM WangYi wrote to EAM @SushmaSwaraj, condemned the Pulwama suicide attack, expressed deep sympathy to families of the victims

injured, and stressed that the Chinese side resolutely opposes and strongly condemns all forms of terrorism," tweeted Chinese ambassador to India Luo Zhaohui.

Speaking on the dreaded terror attack, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson said: "The Chinese side firmly opposes and strongly condemns terrorism in any form, hoping the regional countries join hand together to confront the threat of terrorism so as to maintain regional peace and security."

Pakistan, too, on Thursday termed as "a matter of grave concern" the terror attack on a CRPF convoy. In a statement, Pakistan Foreign Ministry said, "We have always condemned acts of violence anywhere in the world."

The convoy comprised of 78 buses in which around 2,500 personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar - the slain personnel were in a bus which had 42 CRPF men on board.

Jaish-e-Mohammed, a Pakistan-based terrorist group, claimed responsibility for the attack which left the bus extensively damaged in the blast and ensuing gunfire on the vehicle. (ANI)