IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, and picked headlines from 15 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The top story in all papers today was the visit of a high-ranking Iranian delegation to China for expansion of ties amid the US sanctions and ahead of the Saudi crown princes visit to Beijing.

The Iranian delegation includes Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh, Economy Minister Farhad Dejpasand, and Central Bank Governor Abdolnasser Hemmati.

The opposition of 16 US states to President Donald Trumps declaration of national emergency, and Bernie Sanders decision to once again run for president also received great coverage.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

1- Northern Iranian Province May Consider Giving Visa to National Immigrants!

* Mazandaran, a Destination for Iranians Fleeing Cities, May Consider Idea of Choosing Its Guests

2- Khatami's Term, Rouhani's First Term Have Highest Satisfaction Rates: Reformist

1- People Want Both Freedom, Justice: Reformist Figure

2- 16 States File Lawsuit against Trump

3- Playing in Jerusalem, Serious Concern of Women Footballers of Iran

1- Decrypting Mysterious Moves of Pakistan

2- Iran Looking for Balance in Number of Tourists Exchanged with Turkey

1- In Pursuit of Hope

2- Tehran-Beijing Ties on Path of Deepening Strategic Ties

3- Iran's Guaranteed Partner in East

1- We Won't Leave Terrorists' Move Unanswered: Intelligence Minister

2- Appointing Women to Executive Posts Not Just for Show: VP

3- Indians Hold Massive Rallies against Bin Salman's New Delhi Visit

1- Eastern Strategy

2- Zarif, Pelosi vs Trump: Global Efforts to Maintain JCPOA

1- Difficult Mission of Top Iranian Officials in China

2- What Does Iran's Law Say about Women Riding Motorcycle?

1- Nationwide Rallies against Trump

2- 22,000 Prisoners Released So Far after Leader's General Amnesty

1- The Non-United States of America

2- We Should Turn Iranophobia into Iranology: Iran's First Sunni Woman Ambassador

3- Private Sector Unanimously Calls for Adopting FATF Standards

4- Europe Has Set No Condition for German Envoy

1- State-Owned Car Manufacturers Raising Prices

2- Only Iranian Forces to Be Used in Completing 4th Phase of Persian Gulf Star Refinery

3- Iran Has Plans to Defeat World Powers: IRGC General

4- 61% of Americans Opposed to Trump's National Emergency

1- First Trial of Rouhani's Brother Held in Tehran

2- Sanders Declares Candidacy in 2020 US Elections

3- Suicide Bomber behind Zahedan Attack Was Pakistani

1- Is N Korea Moving Away from Socialism?

2- Top Cleric of Iran's Ahvaz Resigns after Controversy over His UK Visit

1- Iran Not Yet Ready for Fight against Corruption

2- Tehran's Reformist City Council Creating Further Transparency

1- It's Not Time for Amending Constitution: Guardian Council Spokesman

2- Details of Loan Iran Will Get from Russia

3- Against Trump, Towards Political Revolution; Sanders Declares Bid to Run for President

1- Iranian Diplomacy in Beijing for Realization of Win-Win Game

* Agreement behind Wall of China

2- Rouhani's Brother Appears in Court