Wed, 20 Feb 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
0
Pyongyang

International

Section
Police in Western Australia make arrests, seize cash and cocaine

PERTH, Western Australia - An international drug ring operating in the West Australian capital of Perth has been dismantled. In ...

Trump plans to provide 'highly sensitive' nuclear technology to Saudis

WASHINGTON DC - A U.S. Congressional committee is exploring whether the Trump administration is planning to provide Saudi Arabia with ...

UN: Future of millions of children depend on peace agreement

The peace agreement signed by 15 warring parties in the Central African Republic has been hailed by the UN Children’s ...

U.S. president reaffirms all options open on Venezuela

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump has called on the Venezuelan military to abandon their president, and to throw ...

Eight children, 7 women among casualties in Syria bombings

GENEVA, Switzerland - An international humanitarian and medical aid organisation operating in Syria has denounced the shelling of civilian areas ...

Days after Warsaw forum, Israel accused of 'theft' by Arab League

CAIRO, Egypt - Just days after foreign ministers from Arab nations sat down with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in ...

Business

Section
Markets across Asia record solid gains

SYDNEY, Australia - Investors ansd traders in Asia were in a good mood Wednesday sending all the major indices out ...

Recovery of Dubai real estate not likely before 2022, says S&P

DUBAI, UAE - The property market in Dubai has been sinking since 2014, and is likely to remain depressed for ...

U.S. stocks close slightly ahead, dollar gives up gains

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street continued its rally on Tuesday, although gains were modest. The big action on ...

'America does not represent the world,' says Huawei chief

LONDON, UK - The founder of Huawei has hit back at U.S. criticism of his company, accusing the United States ...

Japanese, Chinese and Australian shares rise Tuesday

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were broadly higher on Tuesday, adding to gains of a day earlier. In Hong ...

Business community in Ireland urged to prepare for Brexit

DUBLIN, Ireland - Ireland has begun warning businesses to start preparing for Brexit. Businesses are being urged to contact their ...

Movie Review

The Thing (1982) [Blu-Ray]
Thing (1982)

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

Read More