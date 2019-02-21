New Delhi, Feb 20 (ANI) Embarking on a visit to South Korea, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his determination to take the bilateral relationship forward as a

"future-oriented partnership for the people, prosperity and peace".

On his second visit to the country as the Prime Minister, Modi will receive the Seoul Peace Prize, which was announced by the Seoul Peace Prize Cultural Foundation in October last year in recognition of his dedicated service to international cooperation, global growth and human development.

He will have extensive talks with President Moon Jae-in after which some MoUs are expected to be signed.

The Prime Minister will also address business leaders of the two countries, unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi and visit the National Cemetery in Seoul. He will also address the Indian community there.

The trip reflects the importance both the countries attach to the bilateral ties, Modi said in a pre-departure statement here on Wednesday.

"During this visit, apart from my discussions with I am confident that this visit will help us to further strengthen this important partnership," he said.

"We regard the Republic of Korea as a valued friend, a nation with which we have a Special Strategic Partnership. As fellow democracies, India and the ROK have shared values and a shared vision for regional and global peace. As fellow market economies, our needs and strengths are complementary,"

Modi said.

"The growing depth and variety in our relationship has been accentuated by the harmony between our 'Act East' Policy and ROK's 'New Southern' Policy. Working together, we are determined to take our relationship forward as a 'future oriented partnership for People, Prosperity and Peace'

," he said.

He said ROK is an important partner for the

'Make in India' initiative as well as in the 'Start Up India' and 'Clean India' initiatives. "Our collaboration in the field of science and technology is encouraging, with our joint research ranging from basic to advanced sciences," Modi added.

"Our people-to-people ties and exchanges, as always, provide the bedrock of our ties of friendship," he said. (ANI)