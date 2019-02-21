Tokyo (Japan) Feb 21 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump is expected to visit Japan as a state guest later this year in May. Trump is expected to become the first foreign leader that the Crown Prince Naruhito will host after his ascension to the throne.

According to the NHK, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Trump spoke over the telephone on Wednesday and during the conversation, Abe invited Trump to visit Tokyo from May 26 to 28.

Trump is scheduled to visit Japan in late June also to attend the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan.

The talks between the two state-leaders came in the wake of the second US-North Korea summit in Vietnam next week.

Last year, The United States and Japan agreed to jointly work on the successful dismantling of North Korea's nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles programme.

Crown Prince Naruhito is slated to ascend the throne in June. When Emperor Akihito will abdicate the throne. (ANI)