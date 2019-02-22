Fri, 22 Feb 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information
-3
Pyongyang

International

Section
Apartment buildings and warehouses destroyed in deadly fire in Dhaka

DHAKA, Bangladesh - Scores of people have died tragically in a fire that has ripped through apartment buildings, a restaurant ...

Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders picks Muslim to lead campaign

MONTPELIER, Vermont - Soon after announcing he is having another tilt at the presidency, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has named a ...

White House calls ex top FBI official a 'liar and leaker'

NEW YORK, New York - The FBI began an investigation into whether U.S. President Donald Trump was a Russian agent, ...

Police in Western Australia make arrests, seize cash and cocaine

PERTH, Western Australia - An international drug ring operating in the West Australian capital of Perth has been dismantled. In ...

Trump plans to provide 'highly sensitive' nuclear technology to Saudis

WASHINGTON DC - A U.S. Congressional committee is exploring whether the Trump administration is planning to provide Saudi Arabia with ...

UN: Future of millions of children depend on peace agreement

The peace agreement signed by 15 warring parties in the Central African Republic has been hailed by the UN Children’s ...

Business

Section
U.S. stocks dip after data showing economy slowing

NEW YORK, New York - Three separate pieces of economic data tabled on Thursday put pay to this week's rally on U.S. ...

European carmakers could be hit with tariffs, warns Trump

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump has hinted he may be about to open a new front in his ...

Asian stocks stronger, Aussie dollar slips

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia rose across the board on Thursday with news oiut of Washington that U.S. and ...

U.S. stocks made modest gains Wednesday

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks made modest gains on Wednesday as investors and traders contemplated minutes of the ...

Irish and French ministers confer on post-Brexit fishing

DUBLIN, Ireland - Ireland's Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed met up with Jean-Yves Le Drian, the ...

Markets across Asia record solid gains

SYDNEY, Australia - Investors ansd traders in Asia were in a good mood Wednesday sending all the major indices out ...

Movie Review

Deadpool 2

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

Read More