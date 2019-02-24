TEHRAN (Tasnim) - A delegation of more than 200 US Secret Service agents will arrive in Hanoi today for the second Trump-Kim summit. - Other Media news - They will be brought to Vietnam in four military planes from a US airbase in Japan. Two of them landed at the Noi Bai International Airport this morning, and the agents checked into a hotel in the city, a source told VnExpress.

The agents will be in charge of ensuring security for President Donald Trump during his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, scheduled for next Wednesday and Thursday.

In the past week, the US has sent several Boeing C-17 Globemaster III aircraft to Hanoi, carrying equipment needed for the summit, including a helicopter and two cars that President Trump will use in Vietnam.

US special representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun and several US delegations have also arrived in Hanoi for preparation works.

The first Trump-Kim summit was held in Singapore in June 2018, but negotiations failed to make much headway owing to disagreements on the concept of denuclearization.

Both sides are hoping to make further headway at the upcoming summit.