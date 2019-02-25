Mon, 25 Feb 2019

Pyongyang

International

Con artists preyed on families of inmates

The sales pitch was enticing: Families with loved ones in U.S. prisons could hire investigators to provide information to the ...

Trump meets with Chinese vice premier on trade talks

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump sounded upbeat about ongoing trade talks with China, as he met with Chinese ...

5,000 people leaving Venezuela every day, says UN body

As the number of refugees and migrants from Venezuela continues to rise – hitting the 3.4 million mark this month ...

Teenage boys and young men mutilated and murdered by police in Congo

KINSHASA, Democratic Republic of Congo - Security forces in the  Democratic Republic of Congo  summarily killed at least 27 young ...

Egyptian justice system heavily reliant on torture, says OHCHR

Fifteen death row inmates have been executed in Egypt so far this month despite claims from many that they were ...

What is next for Iraq?

BAGHDAD, Iraq - Large portions of the Islamic State in Iraq have been either killed, captured or forced underground over ...

Business

GW Plastics announces expansion of Sligo operation

SLIGO, Ireland - Providing a major boost to Sligo and the Irish northwest, healthcare outfit GW Plastics is expanding its ...

Twitter co-founder steps off board

SAN FRANCISCO, California - Evan Williams, who co-founded Twitter, and has served on the board of the tech giant for ...

Huge 3 metre long shark hooked in United Arab Emirates

FUJAIRAH, UAE - Fisheries inspectors are investigating the capture and killing of a mega bull shark in the seas off ...

IQVIA announces 100 new jobs for Dublin operation

DUBLIN, Ireland - New York Stock Exchange-listed IQVIA, a global provider of information, innovative technology solutions and contract research services ...

U.S. stocks finish the week on a high note

NEW YORK, New York - Trade talks between China and the United States, which resumed in Wsahington on Wednesday, dominated ...

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

