International

India strikes back after attack on convoy

NEW DELHI, India - Twelve days after the Pulwama attack, the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Tuesday carried out strikes ...

Catholic Church in shock at guilty verdict for ex-Vatican treasurer

MEBLOURNE, Victoria - In a decision that has shocked Australia and the Roman Catholic Church, Cardinal George Pell, the former ...

Open societry in Myanmar a distant dream

YANGON, Myanmar - In the busy streets of Yangon, access to communication appears to be expanding as mobile phone users ...

Kim Jong Un on 60-hour train journey to meet Trump

PYONGYANG, North Korea - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is on his way to Hanoi for his much-vaunted meeting ...

UN Security Council condemns attack on Blue Helmets in Mali

BAMOKO, Mali - The UN will continue its peacekeeping mission in Mali, despite the deaths of another thee peacekeepers on ...

Con artists preyed on families of inmates

WASHINGTON DC - The sales pitch was enticing: Families with loved ones in U.S. prisons could hire investigators to provide ...

Business

Greenback falters, U.S. stocks slip on Powell comments

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks softened on Tuesday and the U.S. dollatr hit the skids, after Federal Reserve Chairman ...

Indian central bank proposes new rules on remuneration

MUMBAI, India: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed a new set of rules, which include a large portion ...

Wall St up as Trump tells governors deal with China 'very, very close'

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were higher on Monday after President Donald Trump continued to portray negotiations with ...

MENA countries to increase borrowings significantly this year

LONDON, UK: Sovereign debt levels in the Middle East and North Africa will increase significantly in 2019, according a report ...

GW Plastics announces expansion of Sligo operation

SLIGO, Ireland - Providing a major boost to Sligo and the Irish northwest, healthcare outfit GW Plastics is expanding its ...

Twitter co-founder steps off board

SAN FRANCISCO, California - Evan Williams, who co-founded Twitter, and has served on the board of the tech giant for ...

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

