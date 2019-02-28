Thu, 28 Feb 2019

Cohen says Trump never expected to win presidency

President Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, told Congress and the world Wednesday that the president is a "racist, a ...

Smiles, handshakes and mutual praise highlight start to Hanoi summit

HANOI, Vietnam -  In front of a backdrop of American and North Korean flags as he shook hands with Kim ...

Australians and Chinese arrested, huge quantity of drugs seized

MELBOURNE, Victoria, Australia - Chinese and Australian law enforcement agencies have made a major joint drug bust in Australia. Four ...

UK, Australian police to help Philippines tackle child Internet crime

QUEZON CITY, Philippines - International law enforcement agencies joined in Southeast Asia on Wednesday to inaugurate the first Philippine Internet ...

Proceeds of crime charge for passenger carrying $100,000 in cash

SYDNEY, Australia - A 27-year-old Perth man has been caught carrying $100,000 in cash at Sydney Airport. The man was ...

India-Pakistan relations on edge as PAK warns of payback

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan - Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed to strike back after India waged a number of airstrikes ...

Stocks in China, Japan ease on decline in manufacturing in China

SYDNEY, Australia - A poor Chinese manufacturing PMI, which fell to three-year lows unsettled markets in Asia on Thursday.  In ...

U.S. stocks mark time, dollar mixed

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks marked time on Wednesday after the top U.S. negotiator on talks with China ...

Asian investors push share prices higher

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks rose across Australia on Wednesday, buoyed by news overnight from the head of the U.S. Federal ...

British PM hints at compromise on Brexit votes

LONDON, UK - British prime minister Theresa May has ignored colleagues that had called for her to take the 'no ...

Greenback falters, U.S. stocks slip on Powell comments

NEW YORK, New York - Stocks softened on Tuesday and the U.S. dollatr hit the skids, after Federal Reserve Chairman ...

Indian central bank proposes new rules on remuneration

MUMBAI, India: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed a new set of rules, which include a large portion ...

Pete's Dragon [Blu-Ray]

Featured story

Ireland's Keywords Studios acquires Canada's Snowed In

DUBLIN, Ireland - Following its successful acquisition of Hollywood-based Blindlight, Irish video-gaming company Keywords Studios has now announced its latest accomplishment. Keywords r ...

