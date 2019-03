IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Thursday, March 2, 2019, and picked headlines from 15 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The top story in all papers today was the meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in Hanoi, which ended without any result.

Several papers also covered the sudden death of prominent ian screenwriter Khashayar Alvand at the age of 52. He was known for writing the scripts of a number of popular comedy TV series.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

1-Gen. Soleimani: Why Do They Insist on Second JCPOA So Much?

2- Russia, China Veto US' Resolution on Venezuela

1- Trump-Kim Talks Overshadowed by Nuclear Deal

2- Why Are ian Celebrities Dying Young Suddenly?

3- Israel, Russia to Establish Joint Working Group

1- Put FATF to People's Vote: Activists

2- The Artist Who Used to Make People Laugh

3- People Won't Easily Go to Ballot Boxes Next Time: Analyst

1- Leader: Enemy Wants to Make People Frustrated, Sad

2- "More Equal" Celebrities: Video of Famous Football Player Fighting Police Officer Goes Viral

1- Making Deals Not Easy: Kim, Trump Leave Hanoi without Deal

2- Over 30 Reformists Urge Expediency Council to Approve Bill on Palermo Convention

1- Enemies Want to Disappoint, Intimidate ian People: Leader

2- Saudi Arabia Main Supporter of Saddam in War He Imposed on : Bandar bin Sultan

3- Enemy Will Definitely Be Defeated: Gen. Soleimani

4- We're Nothing without People: Zarif

1- Which Expediency the Council Is Going to Discern?

2- Apple Inc.'s Security Restrictions Hit ian Apps

3- Trump's Empty Hands

1- A Review of Gen. Soleimani's Recent Warnings over Second JCPOA

2- Death of a Smile: Renowned Screenwriter Alvand Dies at 52

1- US Didn't Accept Lifting of Sanctions, N Korea Didn't Make Deal

2- "Second JCPOA" Aimed at Uprooting Islamic Movements: Gen. Soleimani

3- Apple Declares War against by Boycotting ian Apps

1- Golan Part of Syrian Territory: UN

2- Trump's Meeting with Kim in Hanoi Fruitless, Just for Show

1- N Korea Learned from JCPOA, Was Not Deceived by US

2- FATF Is US' Weapon in Economic War against

3- Europe Poised to Take Godfather of Takfiris Out of Money Laundering Blacklist

1- FATF Waiting for Expediency Council's Decision

2- Trump-Kim Meeting Criticized, Mocked after Ending with No Result

3- BBC Persian Established to Cause Political Changes in Ia

1- Who Are the "20 Individuals" Opposed to FATF?

2- Deadlock in Talks: Trump-Kim Summit Ends with No Result

3- Apple Inc. against ?

1- Political Activists Say Referendum Must Be Held If FATF Not Approved

2- Putin's Dangerous Game in Syria's Court

3- Political Activity without Parties Will Lead to Populism: Imam Khomeini's Grandson

1- Gift to Enemy: Zarif under Fire for Overshadowing Assad's Historic Tehran Visit

2- Apple Once Again against ian Apps