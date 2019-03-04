Beijing [China], Mar 4 (ANI): Describing the recent US-North Korea Summit as "constructive" China on Monday prompted that Washington and Pyongyang should continue to talk and stick to a political solution to resolve issues pertaining to the Korean Peninsula, reports Xinhua.

Addressing a press conference, Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for the second session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) said, "I hope for the DPRK and the United States to keep good faith, remain patient, and continue to engage in talks toward the right direction to seek further progress.""The recent meeting between the DPRK and the US leaders in Hanoi was constructive," he added.

Meanwhile, the second session of the 13th NPC will commence in Beijing on March 5.

The optimistic remarks by China came a day after Beijing announced that President Xi Jinping is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with United States President Donald Trump later this month to ease tensions over trade and technology security. (ANI)