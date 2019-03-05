Tue, 05 Mar 2019

Four American tourists among 5 killed in Kenyan chopper crash

NAIROBI, Kenya - Police in northern Kenya have confirmed the deaths of five people, following a helicopter crash in the ...

Trump ready to keep talking to North Korean leader Kim, says Bolton

WASHINGTON DC - White House National Security Adviser John Bolton insists the summit attended by President Donald Trump and North Korean ...

Rising death toll from tornadoes in Alabama, Georgia

ATLANTA, Georgia - At least 23 people have been killed on Sunday afternoon in Lee County, Alabama alone as a ...

Mine Ban Treaty marks 20th anniversray, with deaths and mutilations

Twenty years after the Mine Ban Treaty was adopted, landmines continue to kill and injure on former battlefields, long after ...

Thousands of migrant children and teens sexually abused

WASHINGTON DC - Thousands of migrant children and teens have reported being sexually abused or harassed while in government custody ...

British ban on Hezbollah an insult to the Lebanese people, says group

BEIRUT, Lebanon - The Lebanese group Hezbollah has hit back following the move by Britain to designate its political wing ...

Asian stocks sprout wings on prospects for trade agreement

SYDNEY, Australia - Shares across Asia rose strongly on Monday, following a report in the Wall Street Journal on Sunday ...

Meng Wanzhou launches civil lawsuit against Canada over arrest

VANCOUVER, Canada - A lawsuit has been filed against the Canadian government by Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou. The suit follows ...

Mass resignations follow Corrego do Feijao mine disaster

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil - The senior management of mining company Vale SA, including CEO Fabio Schvartsman, resigned en-masse on ...

Daughter of Huawei founder faces extradition to United States

TORONTO, Canada - The Canadian government has bowed to pressure form the United States and will allow the extradition of ...

UK Financial Services Authority approached by Qataris, court told

LONDON, UK -  Qatar’s former Prime Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim sought assurances from the highest levels of UK government ...

45 million smartwatches sold worldwide last year

BOSTON, Massachusetts - Apple's market share of the smartwatch sector has fallen by about 17%, according to a survey published ...

