Wed, 06 Mar 2019

IAEA says no progress at North Korea nuclear reactor since December

VIENNA, Austria - IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano said Tuesday that the agency was continuing to monitor activities around North ...

Ghosn out of prison, for now

TOKYO, Japan - In a surprise move, the Tokyo District Court agreed on Tuesday to release Carlos Ghosn from prison ...

Switch to renewable energy could save 150 million lives

GENEVA, Switzerland - Shifting to renewable energy could save up to 150 million lives by the end of the century. ...

Guaido greeted at Caracas airport by supporters, European diplomats

CARACAS, Venezuela - Head of the Venezuela National Assembly Juan Guaido arrived back in Venezuela on Monday. Tensions were high ...

Four American tourists among 5 killed in Kenyan chopper crash

NAIROBI, Kenya - Police in northern Kenya have confirmed the deaths of five people, following a helicopter crash in the ...

Irish FM says situation in Kashmir must be immediately de-escalated

DUBLIN, Ireland - Tanaiste Simon Coveney in his capacity as Ireland's minister for foreign affairs says he is alarmed at ...

Lockheed Martin to supply Saudi Arabia with missile defense system

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. Department of Defense has placed an order of close to $1 billion to Lockheed Martin to ...

Asian bourses a mixed bag on Tuesday

SYDNEY, Australia - Asian stock markets were mixed on Tuesday as traders were left befuddled after gains in Asia on ...

Jaded Wall Street punters sell off stocks

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks initially rose strongly on Monday on the back of prospects for a U.S. ...

GM to shut Ohio plant early in wake of UAW suit

DETROIT, Michigan - General Motors Co is to shut its Lordstown, Ohio plant on Wednesday, ahead of schedule. The plant ...

Asian stocks sprout wings on prospects for trade agreement

SYDNEY, Australia - Shares across Asia rose strongly on Monday, following a report in the Wall Street Journal on Sunday ...

Meng Wanzhou launches civil lawsuit against Canada over arrest

VANCOUVER, Canada - A lawsuit has been filed against the Canadian government by Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou. The suit follows ...

