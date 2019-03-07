Thu, 07 Mar 2019

Trump pressed for security clearances for daughter and son-in-law

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a CNN report, pressured former Chief of Staff John Kelly and ...

3 suspicious packages delivered to London airports and subway

LONDON, UK - Ireland's police service, the Garda, is assisting its UK counterparts in tracking down who sent three small ...

IAEA says no progress at North Korea nuclear reactor since December

VIENNA, Austria - IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano said Tuesday that the agency was continuing to monitor activities around North ...

Ghosn out of prison, for now

TOKYO, Japan - In a surprise move, the Tokyo District Court agreed on Tuesday to release Carlos Ghosn from prison ...

Switch to renewable energy could save 150 million lives

GENEVA, Switzerland - Shifting to renewable energy could save up to 150 million lives by the end of the century. ...

Guaido greeted at Caracas airport by supporters, European diplomats

CARACAS, Venezuela - Head of the Venezuela National Assembly Juan Guaido arrived back in Venezuela on Monday. Tensions were high ...

Mega mall complex in Ryadh inks deal with Hilton

LONDON, UK - The Hilton hotel chain has signed development and operating agreements for a string of hotels in a ...

Greenback in demand in Asia as stocks take back seat

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia generally moved higher on Wednesday, although in Japan there was a retreat. The U.S. ...

Wall Street runs into sloppy waters

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks spent the day on Tuesday climbing a slippery slope. The major indices slipped ...

Lockheed Martin to supply Saudi Arabia with missile defense system

WASHINGTON, DC - The U.S. Department of Defense has placed an order of close to $1 billion to Lockheed Martin to ...

Asian bourses a mixed bag on Tuesday

SYDNEY, Australia - Asian stock markets were mixed on Tuesday as traders were left befuddled after gains in Asia on ...

Jaded Wall Street punters sell off stocks

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks initially rose strongly on Monday on the back of prospects for a U.S. ...

The Belko Experiment