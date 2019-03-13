London [Britian], Mar 12 (ANI): Britain's aviation authority on Tuesday banned all commercial Boeing 737 MAX passengers flighter from the UK airspace in the wake of the fatal plane crash in Ethiopia.

"We have, as a precautionary measure, issued instructions to stop any commercial passenger flights from any operator arriving, departing or overflying UK airspace," the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said in a statement.

The authorities also expressed condolence for the "people affected by the plane crash".

"The UK Civil Aviation Authority has been closely monitoring the situation. However, as we do not currently have sufficient information from the flight data recorder we have, as a precautionary measure, issued instructions to stop any commercial passenger flights from any operator arriving, departing or overflying UK airspace," said the statement.

Earlier in the day, aviation authorities in Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, and Oman have also temporarily suspended Boeing 737 MAX servicesOn Sunday, all 157 people on board lost their lives when the Boeing 737 MAX 8 jet, operated by Ethiopian Airlines, crashed a few minutes after takeoff from Addis Ababa's Bole International Airport.

The black box has since been recovered as investigators scurry to establish any links between the latest crash and last year's Lion Air crash, which involved a Boeing jet of the same make.

As many as 189 people were killed in October last year, when a Lion Air jet - a Boeing737 MAX 8 - crashed in the Java Sea, close to Jakarta, Indonesia.

Most of the countries and carriers where the said jets are being used have taken precautions following the tragic crashes. South Korea and India launched a special inspection of the planes, while China, Ethiopian Airlines, and Cayman Airways have grounded their Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleet. (ANI)