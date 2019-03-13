Wed, 13 Mar 2019

International

Pelosi and White House agree president should not be impeached

WASHINGTON DC - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has all but ruled out impeaching President Donald Trump. In an all-out ...

UN flag lowered to half mast as deelgates mourn 22 staff members

NAIROBI - Kenya - Delegates at the United Nations Environment Assembly, meeting in Kenya, held a moment of silence Monday ...

UN says 10% of adult Afghan population is addicted to narcotics

NEW YORK, New York - The UN Special Representative in Afghanistan has hailed on-going efforts made towards peace and the ...

Iranian and Iraqi presidents confer in Baghdad

TEHRAN, Iran - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was in Baghdad on Monday, on his first official visit to the country, Iraqi ...

Second major crash involving Boeing 737

ADIS ABABA, Ethiopia - The crash on Sunday of a near new Boeing 737 Max is the second by a ...

Vicious attack on ebola clinic in DRC condemned by WHO chief

DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC OF CONGO - Shockingly, amidst a deadly Ebola outbreak, on Saturday morning armed militia members brutally attacked an ...

Business

Dow eases while S&P and Nasdaq rise

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed on Tuesday. The Standard and Poor's 500 and Nasdaq Composite rose, ...

Ireland chosen as European base for EPRI

PALO ALTO, California - The Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) is forming a new business entity, EPRI Europe Limited, to ...

Stocks in Asia on the rise, pound jumps again

SYDNEY, Australia - Mirroring U.S. markets Asian traders and investors weighed into stocks across the region on Tuesday. Optimism about ...

ADB taps exotic currency for 15-year bond issue

MANILA, Philippines - The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has ventured into exotic currencies with a debt issue in Indonesian rupiah. ...

Nasdaq leads U.S. markets recovery

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were in demand on Monday, ending a dismal week last week where stocks ...

Inflation surges across Egypt

CAIRO, Egypt - Annualised inflation in Egypt hit 14.4% last month, well up from 12.7% in January. The latest data ...

