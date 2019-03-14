Seoul [South Korea], Mar 13 (ANI): The United States and South Korea will be holding a "working group" meeting in Washington D.C. on Thursday, where talks will be held on ways to revitalise the stalled denuclearisation process.

This will be the first face-to-face session between the two countries following the USA-North Korea summit in Hanoi, Vietnam, which ended abruptly without a joint statement.

While US President Donald Trump has stated that he held "substantive negotiations" with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the Hanoi summit is largely seen as a failure after talks broke down following Trump's rejection of sanctions relief, which was sought by North Korea in exchange for dismantling the Yongbyon nuclear facilities.

The Director General of the South Korean foreign ministry's Korean Peninsula peace regime bureau, Rhee Dong-yeol, is slated to meet with Alex Wong, the Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for North Korea, in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, reports Yonhap News Agency.

They will be holding discussions on a wide range on issues on inter-Korean cooperation like the resumption of the Kaesong Industrial Complex and Seoul's bid for a sanctions waiver for the proposed video reunions of separated families.

South Korea, led by President Moon Jae-in, is looking for ways to facilitate negotiations between the USA and North Korea following the Hanoi summit. The summit was being seen as a promising one, where the United States and North Korea were expected to make further progress on the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula until the meeting ended abruptly. (ANI)