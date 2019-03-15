Fri, 15 Mar 2019

International

Israel launches investigation into deaths of 11 Palestinians

TEL AVIV, Israel  - The Israeli military's legal division has launched five criminal investigations into the deaths of 11 Palestinian ...

Egypt now locked in to two decades of al-Sisi rule

During the 2013 coup which ousted Egypt’s elected president Mohammed Morsi,  military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said : "The ...

U.S. president orders FAA to ground Boeing 737 Max aircraft

WASHINGTON DC - The United States has finally succumbed to grounding Boeing 737 Max planes. The U.S. had become increasingly ...

National Sep 11 Memorial & Museum provides lessons for FBI rookies

WASHINGTON DC - FBI Director Christopher Wray addressed the newest class of FBI agent and intelligence analyst trainees at the ...

UN seeking $8.8 billion to adress humanitarian needs in Syria

DAMASCUS, Syria - Eight years since the war began, 12 million Syrians are either refugees or displaced inside Syria; adding ...

U.S. defense departmenrt budget for next year set at $718 billion

WASHINGTON DC - The U.S. defense department has set a budget of nearly three-quarters-of-a-trillion dollars for 2020. The Pentagon says ...

Business

Wall Street dithers, dollar holds steady

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street dithered on Thursday, with the major indices fairly directionless for most of the ...

Etihad airline CEO says turnaround on track

ABU DHABI, UAE - Gulf carrier Etihad Airways has announced a narrowing of its losses, prompting a note from CEO ...

Bourses mixed in Asian trading Thursday

SYDNEY, Australia - Prices of stocks in Asia slipped in and out of positive territory on Thursday, ignoring gains on ...

UK vote against no-deal Brexit: 321 to 278

LONDON, UK - The British Parliament on Wednesday voted to reject a no-deal Brexit, which allows the United Kingdom to ...

Wall Street higher as pound flexes muscles

NEW York, New York - Wall Street was on the march again Wednesday, shrugging off recent losses. Optimism about the ...

Huawei founder says U.S. risking international reputation

SHENZHEN, China - The treatment of Huawei by the United States is a deterrent for companies and individuals wanting to ...

Movie Review

Saving Private Ryan [Blu-Ray]