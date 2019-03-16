Sat, 16 Mar 2019

Extremist groups do exist in New Zealand, after all

Friday night, New Zealand police continued to respond to events following shootings at two mosques in central Christchurch. The national ...

Dozens shot dead in Christchurch, New Zealand

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand - After having withstood major earthquakes in recent years, the third largest city in New Zealand is ...

Interpol issues red notices for twenty people over Khashoggi death

ANKARA, Turkey - Turkey on Thursday said that Interpol issued red notices for 20 suspects in connection to the murder ...

North Korean denuclearisation discussed by South Koreans and U.S.

WASHINGTON DC - Officials from South Korea and the United States met in Washington on Thursday and discussed ways to ...

Israel launches investigation into deaths of 11 Palestinians

TEL AVIV, Israel  - The Israeli military's legal division has launched five criminal investigations into the deaths of 11 Palestinian ...

Egypt now locked in to two decades of al-Sisi rule

During the 2013 coup which ousted Egypt’s elected president Mohammed Morsi,  military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said : "The ...

U.S. stocks rise despite declines in economic readings

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. manufacturing data for February has declined for the second month in a row while  ...

Chronicling the next steps for the UK and its departure from the EU

LONDON, UK - It’s been a  turbulent few weeks  in the Palace of Westminster and while Britons may all be ...

Asian stocks see out week on positive note, mostly

SYDNEY, Australia - Chinese trade talks were again in focus on Friday, and the mood was good. China's Vice Premier ...

Wall Street dithers, dollar holds steady

NEW YORK, New York - Wall Street dithered on Thursday, with the major indices fairly directionless for most of the ...

Etihad airline CEO says turnaround on track

ABU DHABI, UAE - Gulf carrier Etihad Airways has announced a narrowing of its losses, prompting a note from CEO ...

Irish scammers targeting elderly people in Sydney

SYDNEY, Australia - Three Irish men, two aged 20, and one aged 22, have been arrested at Australian airports in ...

