Wed, 20 Mar 2019

News RELEASES

International

Section
Devastation in south-west Africa growing by the hour

The full scale of the devastation caused by Tropical Cyclone Idai in south-west Africa is becoming clearer, the UN said ...

Four road deaths in Ireland on bank holiday weekend

DUBLIN, Ireland - Over the 3-day holiday weekend, 16-18 March 2019, four people died in road traffic collisions in Ireland. ...

Stopping the spread of hatred on social media

The deadly  attack on two mosques in Christchurch , New Zealand, in which 50 people were killed and many others ...

Northern Ireland mourns 3 teenagers who died in tragic circumstances

CO. TYRONE, Northern Ireland - A major investigation is continuing into the events of Sunday night in Cookstown, in County ...

Dozens of Afghan security forces 'surrender' to Taliban

KABUL, Afghanistan - Authorities in Afghanistan confirmed Monday that the Taliban captured 58 government forces during recent fighting in a ...

Police in Netherlands launch manhunt for tram shooter

AMSTERDAM, Netherlands - Three people were killed, while several others were injured during a shooting inside a tram in the Dutch ...

Business

Section
Mixed markets in U.S. on Tuesday

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed on Tuesday, although moves in either direction were unremarkable. Holding investors ...

Varadkar meets head of EC Donald Trust in Dublin

DUBLIN, Ireland - The leader of the Irish government, An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met with the President of the European ...

Etihad looking to bail out Jet Airways

MUMBAI, India - India's second largest airline Jet Airways on Monday announced it had grounded four more aircraft and cancelled all ...

Stocks in Asia directionless, dollar also unchanged

SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia were little changed on Tuesday with the only market making ground being Hong Kong. ...

Boeing shares fall but major U.S. indices rise

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were stronger on Monday despite another sell-off in Boeing shares, and trepidation before ...

700 U.S. companies now have offices in Ireland

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California (KPIX 5) – The luck of the Irish is only one of the factors attracting many Silicon ...

Movie Review

