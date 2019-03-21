Thu, 21 Mar 2019

Watch latest videos

News RELEASES

Publish news of your business, community or sports group, personnel appointments, major event and more by submitting a news release to North Korea Times.

More Information

International

Section
U.S. secretary of state telephones Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

JERUSALEM, Israel - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has taken time out on his current tour of the Midle ...

Heavy fighting continues in Yemen despite truce

With the UN announcing a  new plan  to shore up the December 2018  Stockholm Agreement between Yemen’s warring parties, the ...

Pompeo renews call for end to isolation of Qatar

KUWAIT CITY, Kuwait  - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has renewed a call for Gulf countries to settle their ...

Devastation in south-west Africa growing by the hour

The full scale of the devastation caused by Tropical Cyclone Idai in south-west Africa is becoming clearer, the UN said ...

Four road deaths in Ireland on bank holiday weekend

DUBLIN, Ireland - Over the 3-day holiday weekend, 16-18 March 2019, four people died in road traffic collisions in Ireland. ...

Stopping the spread of hatred on social media

The deadly  attack on two mosques in Christchurch , New Zealand, in which 50 people were killed and many others ...

Business

Section
Greenback dives after Federal Reserve says no more rate hikes in 2019

NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. Federal Resreve surprised on Wednesday, following its regular two day monthly meeting on ...

Tokyo stocks rise, rest of Asia slips

SYDNEY, Australia - Asian bourses were mixed on Wednesday with Australian and Chinese indices trading in the red, while markets ...

Creed busy in Brussels on no-deal Brexit impacts on Ireland

BRUSSELS, Belgium - The future of Irish beef exports, and other issues that will face European farmers in the event ...

Mixed markets in U.S. on Tuesday

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were mixed on Tuesday, although moves in either direction were unremarkable. Holding investors ...

Varadkar meets head of EC Donald Tusk in Dublin

DUBLIN, Ireland - The leader of the Irish government, An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar met with the President of the European ...

Etihad looking to bail out Jet Airways

MUMBAI, India - India's second largest airline Jet Airways on Monday announced it had grounded four more aircraft and cancelled all ...

Movie Review

What They Had