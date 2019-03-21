Seoul [South Korea], Mar 21 (ANI): A former US intelligence official said in the wake of the Hanoi summit breakdown, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un may visit Russia in order to boost ties.

Andrew Kim, the former head of the Central Intelligence Agency's Korea Mission Center, made these comments on Wednesday at a lecture, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Speculations have been rife regarding Kim's visit to Russia, especially after three senior North Korean officials made back-to-back visits to Russia this month.

The second summit between North Korea and USA ended abruptly in Hanoi, Vietnam last month without any agreement regarding further steps in the denuclearisation process. Many have perceived the Hanoi summit to be a failure, even as US President Donald Trump maintains that the relationship between the two states continues to be good in the wake of the meeting.

Pyongyang sought a partial relief in sanctions during last month's summit, according to North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho - a demand which was allegedly turned down by the United States which reiterated its stand on easing sanctions only when complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula is achieved. (ANI)