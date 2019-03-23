Get a daily dose of North Korea Times news through our daily email, its complimentary and keeps you fully up to date with world and business news as well.
WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday the United States is recognizing Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, ...
MOSUL, Iraq - Nearly 100 people, mostly women and children, have drowned after a ferry packed with families celebrating Kurdish ...
LIMA, Ohio - U.S. President Donald Trump was at it again on Wednesday at the U.S. army tank plant in Lima, Ohio. ...
BEIRUT, Lebanon - As U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo flew into Beirut, in Lebanon on Friday, it was business ...
JERUSALEM, Israel - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has taken time out on his current tour of the Midle ...
With the UN announcing a new plan to shore up the December 2018 Stockholm Agreement between Yemen’s warring parties, the ...
SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in Asia drifted on Friday, in a lacklustre close to the week. The Australian All Ordinaries ...
BRUSSELS, Belgium - Britain has received a two week extension to its Brexit deadline, however this could become 10 weeks ...
Brexit increasingly looks like a train crash in slow motion. Watching the British parliament going through consecutive Brexit votes, however, ...
NEW YORK, New York - It was a good day on Wall Street on Thursday. No bad news, in fact ...
SYDNEY, Australia - Stocks in China, Japan and Australia rose on Thursday, but in Hong Stock the main index fell. ...
MUSCAT, Oman - The government-owned Petroleum Development Oman is planning on training Omani nationals to enter not just the oil ...