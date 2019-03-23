Ipoh [Malaysia], Mar 22 (ANI): The 28th Sultan Azlan Shah Cup is set to commence from 23 March and opening match will be between India and 18th Asian Games gold medallist Japan.

India will try to make the most of this year's Sultan Azlan Shah Cup as they finished fifth in the last edition of the tournament. India have won the title five times: 1985, 1991, 1995, 2009 and shared the title with South Korea in 2010.

Australia, which clinched last year's Sultan Azlan Shah Cup title, is not playing in this edition of the tournament.

The number of teams in this edition of Sultan Azlan Shah Cup will be same but this time around Canada, Japan, Poland and Korea will be participating in the tournament replacing past tournament teams Australia, Argentina, Ireland and England.

Australia, Argentina and England are not participating because of the ongoing 2019 Men's FIH Pro League.

There will be a total of 18 matches in the 28th Sultan Azlan Shah tournament and will conclude on March 30. (ANI)