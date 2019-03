Seoul [South Korea] March 22 (ANI): Pyongyang removed staff from an inter-Korean liaison office just weeks after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's summit with US President Donald Trump ended abruptly without an agreement.

South Korean Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung said that Seoul was informed about the decision on Friday, during a meeting at the liaison office in Kaesong, reported Al Jazeera.

Chun told that the decision had been taken "in accordance with an order from an upper command".

Pyongyang asserted it did not care whether Seoul stayed at the liaison office or not, he added.

However, the permanency of North Korea's decision is unclear. According to Chun, South Korea will continue to staff the Kaesong liaison office while it expects North to do the same.

"We regret the North's decision," Chun said.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un had failed to reach an agreement on the denuclearisation of North Korea during their second summit in Hanoi last month. (ANI)