Seoul [South Korea], Apr 1 (ANI): South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha on Sunday said both Seoul and Washington intend to maintain the momentum of the US-North Korea talks.

"South Korea and the U.S. share the same thoughts that maintaining the momentum of the U.S.-North Korea talks is the most important thing," Yonhap news agency quoted Kang while addressing the media at the airport.

"We also talked about continuing to watch North Korea's moves," she added.

Kang returned to Seoul on Sunday after holding talks with her US counterpart Mike Pompeo in Washington, ahead of the upcoming summit between the two countries scheduled to be held next month.

United States President Donald Trump will be meeting his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in for a summit on April 11 at the White House, amidst an impasse with North Korea on denuclearisation following the Hanoi summit held last month.

It will be their first meeting since the no-deal summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and President Trump in Hanoi ended abruptly last month.

In February, North Korea sought partial relief in sanctions at the summit in Vietnam, according to Pyongyang's Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho. The US, however, has held on to its stand to ease sanctions only when complete denuclearisation is reached.

North Korea's Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui recently claimed that President Trump was "flexible" about easing sanctions on the condition that they would be snapped back into place if the North resumes nuclear activity. (ANI)